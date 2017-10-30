“Rampage” Jackson Wants Bout With ‘Disrespectful’ Nick Diaz

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has a settle to score with semi-retired, former UFC star Nick Diaz and has called him out for a fight

Jackson recently posted a video to Instagram which was initially taken as a bit of a joke.

In the video, Jackson claimed that Nick Diaz had disrespected him by speaking to his girl:

@nickdiaz209 got me fucked up! I would never try to talk to his chick! I feel soo disrespected,like right in my face. Come to my weight class boi! 😡 @msbella_latina A post shared by Quinton Jackson (@rampage4real) on Oct 15, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

@nickdiaz209 got me f**ked up! I would never try to talk to his chick! I feel soo disrespected,like right in my face. Come to my weight class boi! 😡 @msbella_latina

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has now taken things further, claiming that he is open to a fight with Diaz in his weight class. Diaz last fought in 2015 in a middleweight bout against Anderson Silva but is better known for his successful run at welterweight where he captured the Strikeforce title and (unsuccessfully) challenged for the UFC welterweight title.

“Rampage” fought twice under the Bellator banner as a heavyweight, so there would be a certain gulf in weight which would appear pretty unrealistic in bridging to make a fight possible.

Check the video out (courtesy of TMZ) at the top of the page.