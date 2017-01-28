Despite having a fight booked at Bellator 175 in March against King Mo, Rampage Jackson has decided to set his sights elsewhere. To the past, it seems. Earlier today, Jackson (37–11), currently on a five fight win streak split between the UFC and Bellator, called out none other than his old foe, Wanderlei Silva.

Nor did he pull any punches. Reacting in anger to Silva posting some videos of The Axe Murderer knocking out Rampage, he accused the Brazilian of being on steroids for all three of their meetings, and called for a fourth fight between the two. With Silva’s suspension in North America ending in May, and both being under contract to Bellator MMA, that’s a fight that could happen — though the King Mo fight represents the final bout on Jackson’s current Bellator deal.

It has been highly speculated that Silva will be the next opponent for Chael Sonnen, who is coming off a loss to the retiring Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170. If Rampage were to re-sign with the Viacom backed promotion, however, it’s likely that Rampage vs. Silva 4 would anchor one of their tentpole events.