Rampage Jackson ‘Enjoying Training’ Ahead of Bellator Heavyweight GP

Former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has made it known that training is not something he likes to do.

But ahead of his January bout with Chael Sonnen that will kick-start the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, Jackson is embracing the grind.

“For the (first) time in years I’m actually enjoying training,” Jackson said. “Normally I only liked sparring. I’m looking to improve on a lot of skills that I’ve been neglecting.”

Jackson, who turned 39 years old this past June, is coming off a March decision loss to Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal. Prior to the setback, Jackson had won five straight including wins over Satoshi Ishii, Fabio Maldonado, Lawal and Christian M’Pumbu.

Bellator 192 takes place January 20 from Los Angeles. Along with Jackson-Sonnen, Douglas Lima defends his welterweight title against Rory MacDonald on Paramount Network.