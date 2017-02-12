Rampage Jackson: ‘I Had to Get my Leg an Abortion After King Mo Humped it’

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson doesn’t want to go the distance in his rematch with Muhammad Lawal.

Jackson will do battle one more time with “King Mo” at Bellator 175 inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on March 31. In their first encounter at Bellator 120, Jackson nabbed a unanimous decision. Lawal has been adamant in his belief of a robbery.

“Rampage” has a different take on the bout, saying Lawal didn’t want to fight and only wanted to hug. Jackson talked to Flo Combat to discuss his second contest with “King Mo.” He explained why he took the fight and how he believes it’ll end:

“I’m going to knock his ass out. That’s my entire motivation, and I told him that right after our first fight. I wasn’t able to knock him out then, but that’s the entire reason I’m going to fight him now because when you look at it, what does fighting Mo do for me? Nothing. Especially considering how he fought me the first time. There’s no way you can watch that first fight and say he went in there to fight me. All he wanted to do was hold me down and hump my legs. I don’t talk about this much, but after our first fight I had to get my leg an abortion. It was a horrible thing and I didn’t even know a leg could get pregnant, but when it gets humped the way Mo did mine, I guess anything can happen.”

Jackson is currently riding a five-fight winning streak. He knocked out Joey Beltran and former Bellator light heavyweight champion Christian M’Pumbu to start his run with the promotion. A victory over Lawal and a brief return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) against Fabio Maldonado saw “Rampage” win four straight.

His last bout was against Satoshi Ishii at Bellator 157 back in June 2016. Jackson took the fight by split decision.