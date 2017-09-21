“Rampage” Jackson in UFC Limbo, Wants to try Boxing

As the twilight begins to fall on the career of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, things are beginning to look unclear

Having fought his last bout for Bellator despite being technically still having contractual obligations to the UFC, Jackson is still not ready to hang his gloves up.

“Rampage” recently appeared on The MMA Hour to try and make sense of his situation:

“It’s very confusing,” Jackson said. “It’s no secret that I was in a lawsuit with Bellator after I went back with the UFC to fight Fabio [Maldonado], so I had to go back to Bellator and fulfill a contract and that contract ran out. I still have an existing contract with the UFC, but things change. The UFC, they sold the company since all that, so I don’t know.

“I haven’t talked to Dana personally about it. My manager Tiki Ghosn has been talking to him, but I think the UFC is doing great things for the company. They’re in a good place. I just don’t know what’s going to happen for me.”

According to Jackson, there are other options outside of MMA which he would be keen to discover. With Conor McGregor bagging a colossal payday against Floyd Mayweather Jr. last month, “Rampage” may be open to the idea of trying his hand(s) in boxing:

“But now that Dana White is letting Conor McGregor box, I’ve always asked Dana to let me do some s**t like that,” Jackson continued. “Hopefully, Uncle Dana, if you got ties with boxing now, let me try some of that s**t.”