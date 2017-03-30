Bellator 175: Quinton “Rampage” Jackson Clarifies ‘MMA Regrets’ Comments

Following on from comments made last week regarding his biggest regret involving ‘getting into MMA’, “Rampage” explained what he really meant.

Most fans were surprised to hear that Jackson, who has enjoyed a very successful career in MMA, felt acrimony towards the sport which brought him honors, money and worldwide fame.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion of the world went into detail when explaining why he sometimes feels that he would have been better off in more modest settings. Speaking at Bellator 175’s pre-fight press conference, the popular Bellator heavyweight said:

“Man, half the time when you do interviews, you get negative people in the world who want to spin words and get clickbait, or just get people to listen to their interviews. It’s hard being in the public eye when you just keep it real,” Jackson said Wednesday. “The guy asked me, on the spot, what was my biggest regret about doing MMA, and I thought about my family. I left everything back in Memphis and I moved to California. I left everything. My family, my car, my job, everything, and I left and moved to California by myself.

As for the life Jackson would have lived in comparison to that of an MMA star: