Rampage Jackson Says Jon Jones’ Failed Drug Test is Bad For MMA

Quinton Jackson feels Jon Jones has left a negative impact on the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

“Rampage” and Jones once fought back in Sept. 2011. Jones retained his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. Six years later, “Bones” finds himself facing a four-year suspension due to failing a UFC 214 drug test, which isn’t his first offense.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Jackson talked about Jones’ recent debacle (via MMAMania.com):

“Jon Jones put that light on every MMA fighter, that we all do that shit. It’s bad for the sport and it makes everybody else look bad because people think that we are steroid freaks. I don’t know the shit that’s going on with Jones or if he passed or failed that shit, but it’s bad.”