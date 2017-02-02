‘Rampage’ Jackson to ‘King Mo’ Lawal: ‘Talk All The Sh*t You Want, it Won’t Help You on March 31’

No love lost here.

Quinton Jackson and Muhammed Lawal still have some unfinished business. They will settle it, or at least try to, at Bellator 175 on March 31. It was revealed earlier today that the event will be held inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The beef between “Rampage” and “King Mo” goes back to the Summer of 2009. The two fighters argued in a van, trading insults.

See the NSFW video yourself (via Fight Launch):

The two were thought to have squashed their beef three years later, but it was quickly renewed when they were booked for a bout inside the Bellator cage. Their first encounter took place back in May 2014. Jackson won the fight by unanimous decision. Lawal insists he was robbed of a win.

During their first pre-fight press conference for the rematch, Lawal wasted no time throwing verbal shots at his foe. Among the insults was Lawal saying “Rampage” lifted donuts these days. Jackson appeared lighthearted during the presser and was amused by his opponent’s tirade.

A couple of weeks later, Jackson doesn’t seem so cheery. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion took to his Instagram account to remind Lawal that actions speak louder than words:

“Yo, ‘King Mo’ remember when you kicked my ass? Yeah … me neither. Talk all the sh*t you want, make all the memes you want. None of that’s gonna help you come March 31st.”

Jackson will be looking to extend his winning streak to six when he meets “King Mo” for the second time. “Rampage” has said there is a possibility that this will be his last professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

Lawal is on the heels of a TKO loss to Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic over in Japan. In the fight prior, “King Mo” defeated Satoshi Ishii by unanimous decision.