‘Rampage’ Jackson vs. ‘King Mo’ Lawal 2 Announced For March 31

The rematch between Quinton Jackson and Muhammed Lawal has been made official.

During tonight’s (Jan. 21) Bellator 170 broadcast, “Rampage” and “King Mo” were brought out for the big reveal. The bout will take place on March 31. The two first competed against each other at Bellator 120 back in May 2014. Jackson took the fight by unanimous decision.

Lawal believes he won the fight and said so during the broadcast. Jackson responded by questioning how “King Mo” thinks he won a fight by holding the entire time.

“Rampage” is riding a five-fight winning streak. He’s gone 4-0 since entering the Bellator cage. A contract dispute saw him briefly come back to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at UFC 186. He defeated Fabio Maldonado by unanimous decision.

Jackson was able to sort out his differences with Bellator once Scott Coker took over as President of the promotion. His first fight back was against Satoshi Ishii back in June 2016. He won the fight by split decision.

Lawal is coming off a TKO loss at the hands of Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic at Rizin 3 World Grand-Prix 2016. “King Mo” had been riding a seven-fight winning streak before running into current Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. “Mr. Wonderful won that fight by unanimous decision.