Randa Markos-Alexa Grasso Booked for UFC Fight Night 114

The August fight card set for Mexico has another bout, as strawweights Randa Markos and Alexa Grasso will square off.

UFC Fight Night 114 takes place August 5 from the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. The main event features Sergio Pettis vs. Brandon Moreno.

Markos (7-4) is coming off the biggest win of her career, as she scored a split decision over former UFC champion Carla Esparza in February. Since appearing on The Ultimate Fighter, she has gone 3-3, also defeating Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger and Aisling Daly.

Grasso, a native of Mexico, suffered her first career loss in 10 bouts earlier this year, losing to Felice Herrig. She holds notable wins over Heather Jo Clark, Mizuki Inoue and Alida Gray.