Randa Markos-Juliana Lima Added to UFC’s Charlotte Return

Strawweights Randa Markos and Juliana Lima will square off when the Octagon returns to Charlotte in 2018.

Markos and Lima have been added to UFC on FOX 27, which takes place January 27 from the Spectrum Center. It marks the first time the UFC has held an event in the city since 2010 when Kenny Florian faced off against Takanori Gomi.

Markos (7-5) has alternated wins and losses since starting 3-0. That includes an August split decision defeat to Alexa Grasso. She defeated former division champion Carla Esparza to start 2017 via split decision and is 3-4 with the UFC.

Lima (9-4) has gone 3-3 over her six UFC appearances, including decision losses to Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.