Randa Markos Laments “Discouraging Sh*t” Following Crucial Loss

By
Adam Haynes
-

Randa Markos lost via a tight split-decision to home town favorite Alexa Grasso in Mexico City – a result which could end up costing her dearly

Markos, who is 2-3 in her last 5 fights, was also aggrieved to have lost out on a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus. The uncertainty of her future will undoubtedly have her more worried in time, however.

Markos told MMAJunkie that she was disappointed with the loss having felt that she had done enough to win the bout:

“I felt that I did enough to win,” Markos said. “I think you need to win at least two rounds to have a victory. I thought I won two rounds and was close to the first one. So I think I won that fight.”

“I felt that I won at least two of those rounds. The first round was very, very close, but I did definitely win the last two rounds.”

According to Markos, she was not the only one who felt that she should have had her hand raised following the bout and alluded to potentially appealing the decision in a hope to have the result overturned:

“I heard a lot of people here in the stadium feel that I won that fight. I think I’m gonna definitely try and fight that, hopefully, get the victory.”

With the loss, Markos drops to a record of 7-5.

