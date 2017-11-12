Randy Brown on UFC 217 Win: There’s Levels to MMA

Randy Brown believes he showed Mickey Gall that there are levels to mixed martial arts (MMA).

At UFC 217, Brown took on Gall inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Brown was able to earn a unanimous decision win on the opening bout of the FOX Sports 1 preliminaries.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Brown talked about the fight:

“I know that he’s good because I grappled with him. I know he’s talented. But there’s levels and there’s steps that I had to take to get here. I’ve been grinding my whole life. I’ve slept on mats, I’ve been grinding. I’ve lost fights, I defended my title as a champion on the local scene. I’ve been doing this, I’ve been through it. He hasn’t paid no dues, he ain’t do none of that. There’s levels.”