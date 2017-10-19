Randy Couture Latest Fighter to Get Bellator Bobblehead Treatment

Bellator officials announced that the first 5,000 fans to pass through the gates at Bryce Jordan Center for Bellator 186 will receive a limited-edition Randy Couture bobblehead.

The company has previously released Fedor Emelianenko and Royce Gracie bobbleheads prior to events.

Bellator 186 takes place November 4 and features Ryan Bader defending his light heavyweight title against Linton Vassell. Also, former Penn State University wrestlers Phil Davis and Ed Ruth are set for action.

Couture is a former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion who was a standout amateur wrestler himself. He is currently the coach for his son, Ryan, who competes in the Bellator welterweight division.