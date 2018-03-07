Randy Couture Likes Daniel Cormier’s Chances Against Stipe Miocic

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture talks about the upcoming matchup between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier at UFC 226

Only one fighter in UFC history has held both the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles and that’s why Randy Couture’s opinion on the upcoming super fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic holds so much weight.

Couture started his career as a heavyweight before eventually dropping down to 205 pounds where he reigned as UFC champion. Couture eventually returned to heavyweight where he won the title from Tim Sylvia while also earning a defense with a win over Gabriel Gonzaga.

Now Cormier will look to join Couture as a two-division champion when he moves up to heavyweight to challenge the current king in a super fight on July 7 at UFC 226.

Couture knows that Cormier has fought at heavyweight previously so this is nothing new to him, but Miocic might be the toughest challenge he’s ever faced and that’s what makes this matchup so compelling.

“Obviously, I think Daniel started in the heavyweight division, he’s a big guy, he’s got a great wrestling pedigree and he’s facing arguably the best heavyweight out there right now in Stipe Miocic. It’s going to be an interesting, technical fight,” Couture said.

“I think if Daniel can find a way to make Stipe Miocic wrestle him as much as possible during the course of that fight, it’s going to be a good night for him. If Stipe uses his range and striking IQ to keep Daniel off of him, it could be a good night for Stipe. It’s one of those fights, toss a coin, who’s going tow in.”

Now Couture will be the first to admit he’s slightly biased in his opinion about who will win considering Cormier comes from a wrestling background and they both grew up on the mats at Oklahoma State University.

That being said, Couture definitely sees a path to victory for Cormier if he approaches the fight the right way.

“I’m a wrestler, so I tend to feel like that wrestling pedigree is going to work well for Daniel,” Couture said. “But Stipe’s one of the toughest guys out there. He’s a great fighter.”

Randy Couture seems to think Daniel Cormier has a great chance to win at UFC 226. Who do you think comes out on top in that super fight between Cormier and Miocic?