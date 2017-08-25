Randy Couture Talks McGregor & Diaz Getting Boxing Licenses

Randy Couture believes the fact that Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have boxing licenses should be a wakeup call to mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.

Couture has been a supporter of transitioning the Ali Act to MMA. He had a nasty split from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) years ago and has advocated for fighters to unionize since. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Couture talked about fighters taking notice of their worth:

“He’s certainly shedding a light on it, in him going out and getting a boxing license. (Nate) Diaz went and got a boxing license too. He’s certainly shedding a lot on some of these issues and what’s going on. I’ve been asked that since I started in ‘97. ‘Why don’t you make that kind of money? What’s the difference between boxing and MMA?’ And I didn’t understand or really know how to answer that question back then. I have a better idea now what the difference is.”