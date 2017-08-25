Randy Couture Talks McGregor & Diaz Getting Boxing Licenses

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Randy Couture
Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Randy Couture believes the fact that Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have boxing licenses should be a wakeup call to mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.

Couture has been a supporter of transitioning the Ali Act to MMA. He had a nasty split from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) years ago and has advocated for fighters to unionize since. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Couture talked about fighters taking notice of their worth:

“He’s certainly shedding a light on it, in him going out and getting a boxing license. (Nate) Diaz went and got a boxing license too. He’s certainly shedding a lot on some of these issues and what’s going on. I’ve been asked that since I started in ‘97. ‘Why don’t you make that kind of money? What’s the difference between boxing and MMA?’ And I didn’t understand or really know how to answer that question back then. I have a better idea now what the difference is.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes

Shevchenko Says Bad Weight Cut is Why Nunes Pulled Out of UFC 213

Valentina Shevchenko still doesn't believe that Amanda Nunes' UFC 213 pullout was due to sinusitis. "Bullet" was set to meet Nunes for the Ultimate Fighting...
Randy Couture

Randy Couture Talks McGregor & Diaz Getting Boxing Licenses

Randy Couture believes the fact that Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have boxing licenses should be a wakeup call to mixed martial arts (MMA)...
video

Mayweather’s Father May Not be in His Corner Tomorrow Night

Floyd Mayweather Sr. has alluded to a fall out with his son on the eve of the fighter's historic bout with Conor McGregor Mayweather Sr....
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley States His Intention to Move up to Middleweight

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has indicated that he may be looking at emulating Conor McGregor's reign over two weight classes at the same...
Andrey Koreshkov

Andrey Koreshkov Eyeing Gold Again After Bellator 182

Andrey Koreshkov has big plans if he can defeat Anthony Njokuani tonight (Aug. 25). Koreshkov and Njokuani will compete inside the Turning Stone Casino in...
Load more