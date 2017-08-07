Rani Yahya Believes Fight With Henry Briones Was Stopped Too Late

Rani Yahya wishes his fight with Henry Briones would’ve been stopped sooner.

Yahya took on Briones this past Saturday night (Aug. 5) inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The bout was featured on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC Fight Night 114 prelims.

Yahya won the fight via first-round kimura. He explained to MMAJunkie.com why the win should boost his place in the bantamweight rankings significantly:

“(Briones) fought Cody Garbrandt, and the fight went three rounds. They both got damage from that fight, a lot of blood. And I just came and beat that guy in two minutes, with no damage. So. I’m sure I’m right there.”

He went on to talk about the stoppage. Yahya felt the bout should’ve been stopped sooner.

“I had his arm, he was already screaming and the referee took so long to stop the fight. But before, he went to the locker room, and said, ‘Just stop the fight when I put my hands on you.’ And it was there, like two or three seconds. I hope he doesn’t get injured or anything, but I think he will be OK.”

With the victory, Yahya is now 5-1 in his last six outings.