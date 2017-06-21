Ranking The Top Five Stunning Knockouts in UFC History

It can all end with one punch, resulting in devastating knockouts inside the Octagon.

In the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), everything could end in an instant with the swipe of one punch – sending the crowd into a frenzy. The UFC has produced some of the most memorable knockouts of all time, but none more than the five we’re about to present to you.

With that being said, let’s take a look at MMA News’ top five knockouts of all time:

5. Chuck Liddell vs. Rashad Evans

Back in September of 2008 former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell stepped into the Octagon against The Ultimate Fighter Season 2 (TUF 2) winner Rashad Evans, and it didn’t end very well for “The Iceman.” “Suga” had yet to have suffered a loss in MMA competition, and he wasn’t about to start now.

Evans landed a thunderous right hand that slept Liddell quickly, sending his limp body crashing to the canvas and marking the first defeat of his three-fight losing streak prior to retiring.

4. Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo

In December of 2015, Jose Aldo’s decade of dominance came to an abrupt end. With the rise of a young Irishman, knocking contenders out left and right, named Conor McGregor – then-featherweight champ Aldo was set to meet “The Notorious One” for his next title defense.

This would seem to be an easy task for Aldo, who had been in the Octagon with the likes of Chad Mendes and Frankie Edgar already before, right? Wrong. After nearly a year of toying with the Brazilian’s mind with his extremely over-the-top smack talk, McGregor was able to get Aldo to rush in and fight emotionally which allowed “Mystic Mac” to land a perfect counter-left-hand that shut “Scarface’s” lights out and ended his winning streak that hadn’t been broken in over a decade.

3. Chris Weidman vs. Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva once reigned as the UFC middleweight champion of the world, owned a nasty 17-fight win streak, and had the most title defenses (11) in the history of the promotion. That all came to an end when “The Spider” ran into a young Chris Weidman.

In the first round of the bout, Weidman was able to take Silva down and unleash some ground-and-pound on him. On the feet, however, Silva continued to duck and dodge the American’s attacks while taunting him at the same time. That came back to bite Silva in the rear-end, as Weidman was able to clip the Brazilian’s chin while he was trying to taunt him, knocking him out cold in the second round and ending his reign as the UFC’s top dog at 185 pounds.

This is easily regarded as one of the most shocking knockouts in the sport’s history.

2. Dan Henderson vs. Michael Bisping

At the time, UFC 100 was the biggest card in the history of the promotion. Celebrating the milestone of 100 mixed martial arts (MMA) events, the UFC matched up hated rivals Michael Bisping and Dan Henderson who coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter Season Nine: Team USA vs. Team UK.

In the second round of the bout, Henderson landed one of his signature “H-Bombs,” taking advantage of a Bisping who was circling right into his deadly right-hand and earning one of the nastiest knockout victories in MMA history.

1. Edson Barboza vs. Terry Etim

While it may not have been one of the heaviest promoted bouts on the UFC 142 card, Edson Barboza vs. Terry Etim provided one of the most memorable moments in the history of MMA. Barboza came into the fight undefeated in his MMA career as a proven finisher on a nine-fight win streak. Etim had won three of his last four bouts with all four of them ending via submission.

The pair were the only fighters on the main card to make it out of the first round that night, as they fought up until the two-minute mark of the third round. Barboza landed a nasty spinning head-kick that rendered Etim unconscious, creating the greatest knockout in UFC history in the process.