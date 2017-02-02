Rany Saadeh: ‘Tim Elliott is Lucky I Wasn’t on The Ultimate Fighter 24’

BAMMA flyweight champion Rany Saadeh is on quite a roll.

Saadeh is currently riding a six-fight winning streak. His only loss is to Pietro Menga back in Sept. 2012. When you consider the fact that Menga is still undefeated and earned a 41-second knockout in his Bellator debut, Saadeh doesn’t have much to be ashamed of.

Be that as it may, the competitor in him wants to prove that he can be the best. While he hasn’t been signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), his future could very well be with the promotion. He’s already eyeing a UFC 125-pounder.

In an interview with MMANews.com’s Tim Thompson, Saadeh explained why he and recent title challenger Tim Elliott have been involved in a Twitter beef:

“I don’t even remember. I think just … some talks about The Ultimate Fighter season 24 came up and I joined in. All I will say is that Tim Elliott was lucky that I wasn’t in the house. And of course I attacked him on that. I’m not someone talking sh*t behind someone’s back. So, yeah he responded and that’s how everything went rolling.”

While the BAMMA title holder isn’t shy about how he thinks a fight with Elliott would go down, he said he still has respect for the Glory MMA and Fitness fighter.

“That’s a fight, but I like Tim Elliott to be honest. I like him. He’s a good fighter and I want to congratulate him for that season. But all I’m saying is that he was lucky that I wasn’t in that house and I definitely think I can beat Tim Elliott.”

At BAMMA 28, an interim flyweight title bout will take place on Feb. 24 between Andy Young and Dominique Wooding. Saadeh said BAMMA knows he’s run through the division, which is why they’re booking an interim title bout.

“(I’m) running out of competition. I’ve literally cleaned out the flyweight division in Europe. There’s not much left for me. They had to create this title because I asked for better opponents.”

Check out the full interview with Saadeh below: