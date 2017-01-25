Raphael Assuncao: ‘Aljamain Sterling is Not Going to Surprise me’

This Saturday night (Jan. 28) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweights Raphael Assuncao and Aljamin Sterling will throw down on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC on FOX prelims from Denver.

The fight will serve as a chance for both men to rebound. Assuncao was pasted by T.J. Dillashaw for three rounds in their last encounter. The loss snapped Assuncao’s seven-fight winning streak.

Sterling had his unbeaten record tainted back in May. He lost to Bryan Caraway by split decision at a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas.

MMAJunkie.com reached out to Assuncao for his thoughts on the upcoming showdown with the “Funk Master.” The Brazilian doesn’t appear to feel threatened by what Sterling has to dish out.

“I think I’ve seen what he brings to the table. Once I get in the octagon, it changes everything. I’m sure he’s trying his best to get better and train hard, but I think I’ve seen it all. He’s not going to surprise me. I’m not going to be overly cocky about it, but at the end of the day, I think I’ve seen it all. He proposes some dangers, and I’ve got to be watchful for what he brings to the table.”