Raphael Assuncao: ‘Hopefully Sean Shelby Isn’t Too Upset About my Performance’

For the first time since Oct. 2014, Raphael Assuncao picked up a win last night (Jan. 28).

Assuncao went toe-to-toe with once undefeated bantamweight prospect Aljamain Sterling. It was far from an easy victory as the Brazilian walked out of the Pepsi Center with a split decision.

Speaking with the media (via MMAJunkie.com), Assuncao isn’t sure how Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmaker Sean Shelby feels about the fight:

“I haven’t talked to the boss yet. Hopefully he’s not too upset about my performance.”

Assuncao may have returned to the win column, but he realizes that success within in the UFC isn’t only about wins. It’s also how well you fought inside the Octagon that counts.

“I’m very critical of my performances, just because for me to get back to contention, I’ve got to put those performances together. But, you know, I feel that me having to build up on will help me, will keep me humble, and will keep me progressing, getting better.”

The Ascension Mixed Martial Arts member currently sits at No. 4 in the UFC’s bantamweight division. It’s a good spot to be in when you consider the fact that Assuncao hasn’t been very active in the past couple of years due to injuries.

Despite being critical of his performance at UFC on FOX in Denver, Assuncao doesn’t seem to lack confidence. He told Megan Olivi that he’d like to face former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

He would later explain why he asked for “The Dominator.” Assuncao believes the timing of the bout is right.