Raphael Assuncao: ‘I Think I’ve Paved my Way’ For Title Shot

Raphael Assuncao is throwing his name in the hat for the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title shot.

Assuncao is coming off a close split decision win over Marlon Moraes at UFC 212 this past Saturday night (June 3). Speaking to the media after the fight, Assuncao said he’s ready for a title opportunity:

“I think I’ve paved my way, and not to mention, the division is (unclear). T.J. (Dillashaw) is going down (to flyweight), and Cody (Garbrandt) is hurt right now. Dominick Cruz has his own timeframe with the UFC. So who is the next guy?”

As far as what it will take to actually get his shot, Assuncao said it isn’t easy to get finishes.

“Apparently, I have to convince people and make a statement. I don’t know how, because you guys know how difficult these fights are. You look at tonight, some of the favored guys didn’t do very good.”