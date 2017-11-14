Raphael Assuncao on if he Feels Worthy of a Title Shot: ‘Why Not?’

Raphael Assuncao has his sights set on gold and he feels he’s done his part to earn a shot.

Assuncao is coming off a knockout victory over Matthew Lopez. The bout took place this past Saturday night (Nov. 11) inside the Ted Convention Center in Norfolk, Virginia. It was featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night 120.

Current bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw is no stranger to Assuncao. They have fought each other twice and are tied at 1-1. Assuncao told MMAJunkie.com that he’s going for the trilogy:

“If you look at everybody I’ve beaten, everything I’ve done in the Octagon – if you look at me and (UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw’s) history, why not, you know? I think I deserve it. My only loss in bantamweight was (to) T.J. I lost to him in 2015. I turned around, I won all my fights against top level guys, against up-and-comers, you name it.”