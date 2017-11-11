Raphael Assuncao Sleeps Mathew Lopez For Knockout Win

Round 1:

Lopez lands a nice body kick and Assuncao responds with a blocked shot to the head. A nice left hand lands for Lopez and Assuncao kicks the body with a front kick. Lopez just misses on a big hook and Assuncao lands a nice left hand. Both men are now having trouble finding their distance now as they exchange leg kicks. Lopez gets a takedown but Assuncao is able to get back to his feet.

Round 2:

Lopez goes in on a takedown but Assuncao is right out. Assuncao lands a nice left hook and Lopez responds with another failed takedown attempt. Lopez hits a nice body kick and Assuncao responds with a overhand right. Assuncao gets dropped by a lead hook from Lopez but he shoots back up. Another body kick lands for Assuncao but Lopez continues to swing. The round comes to an end with Assuncao landing a head-kick.

Round 3:

Assuncao attacks Lopez’s leg to start the round and it’s severely bruised. Another big leg kick lands for Assuncao and Lopez shoots in on a takedown. A huge hook lands for Assuncao and Lopez completely drops to the canvas unconscious. The fight is over.

Official Result: Raphael Assuncao def. Mathew Lopez via R3 KO (punch, 1:50)