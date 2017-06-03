Raphael Assuncao Spoils Marlon Moraes’ UFC Debut in Close Bout

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Raphael Assuncao
Image Credit: UFC's official YouTube channel

Marlon Moraes (18-5-1) couldn’t quite edge out Raphael Assuncao (25-5).

Immediately, Moraes connected with a leg kick. He moved forward looking for an uppercut. He landed a right hand. Assuncao ducked a head kick. Moraes connected with an overhand right. Time was called very briefly for a low blow on Moraes. He shook it off quickly. The story of the opening frame up to this point was Moraes’ speed advantage and ability to use feints. Assuncao was able to land two hard right hands at the end of the round.

Assuncao checked a leg kick about a minute and 30 seconds into the second stanza. Moraes landed a right hand that broke through the guard of his opponent. A body kick was there for Assuncao. Moraes parried two body kicks. A spinning wheel kick from Moraes missed. Blood formed on the nose of Moraes. A left hand counter was there for Moraes. He then landed a body kick before the round came to a close.

The third and final round was underway. A leg kick counter was there for Moraes. A jab was there for Moraes. A push kick was there for Assuncao. He ducked a high kick. A jab found the mark for Moraes. Time was called for another low blow on Moraes. Assuncao swung air for the most part. Moraes moved forward with some leg kicks. He caught a leg and almost took his opponent down. A spin kick was blocked by Assuncao, but he may have felt the impact anyway. Moraes landed a right hand before the final horn sounded.

Two of the three judges scored the bout for Assuncao with one judge even giving him all three rounds.

Final Result: Raphael Assuncao def. Marlon Moraes via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

