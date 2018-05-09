Raquel Pennington Confident on Her Chances of Beating Amanda Nunes

Raquel Pennington is prepared for the biggest bout of her professional mixed martial arts career.

This Saturday night (May 12), Pennington will challenge Amanda Nunes for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title. The championship tilt will headline UFC 224. This is “Rocky’s” first UFC title opportunity.

She’ll be dealing with a tough title holder. Nunes holds victories over the likes of Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, and Valentina Shevchenko. “The Lioness” is making her third title defense.

Despite Nunes’ history, Pennington told MMAJunkie.com that she feels ready to usher in a new era at 135 pounds:

“I feel really confident about this fight. I just feel really confident in my skills and my abilities. I did a lot of soul-searching, I guess you can say, throughout this fight camp. I’ve probably experienced every emotion that you can probably think of. It’s been a long camp, but I kind of went back to my roots, and I thought about everything. I started this with a goal and a passion, and this is just one of the goals, and it still goes from here. At the end of the day, the nerves are going to come, but for me, it’s like I always say: When you’re feeling the nerves, it just means your body is ready and you’re excited.”

Pennington is riding a four-fight winning streak. Her win over Miesha Tate sealed her title opportunity against Nunes. She’ll be challenging Nunes in hostile territory as UFC 224 takes place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Can Raquel Pennington pull off a massive upset at UFC 224?