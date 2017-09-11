Raquel Pennington: I Wasn’t Impressed With Nunes or Shevchenko

Raquel Pennington wasn’t in awe of Amanda Nunes or Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 215.

This past Saturday night (Sept. 9), Nunes defended her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko. “The Lioness” retained her gold via split decision.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Pennington said the fight wasn’t impressive:

“I wasn’t impressed with either one of them. I don’t feel like either one of them really went out there and did anything. The highlights made the fight look a lot more exciting than what it really was. Amanda, she had center control the entire time and I guess if you really want to break it down – I haven’t broken it down yet to see all the strikes landing and stuff and I didn’t pay attention to all that, I was just kind of watching the competition because I do believe I’m the No. 1 contender now. So that’s kind of more of what I was paying attention to.”