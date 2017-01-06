Raquel Pennington Signed Non-Disclosure Agreement With Ronda Rousey

During an interview with ESPN, UFC female bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington revealed some interesting information.

Pennington, who will be sidelined for much of 2017 after shoulder surgery, was a sparring partner of Ronda Rousey’s in her training for UFC 207.

“I can’t really talk about how sparring went or what we did. Ronda asked me to sign a non-disclosure agreement, so I did,” she said. “All I can say is the fact I was able to put in work with her and that it was solid work. I can’t say too much more than that.”

Pennington added that she hopes Rousey fights again, saying “I would hope she wouldn’t finish her career like that. Obviously, I’d say that about anybody. Any athlete, you wouldn’t want to see them go out like that. It’d be good to see her pick her head up and get in there and get another fight in.”

“Rocky” has won four in a row, including a November victory over Miesha Tate. She is now 9-5 overall in her career and 6-2 with the UFC.