Rashad Coulter added to UFC 211, Faces Chase Sherman

Dallas TX heavyweight Rashad “Daywalker” Coulter will make his UFC debut as the hometown favorite at UFC 211 later this month. That’s according to a report by the Dallas Morning News‘ Mark Francescutti, who notes that Coulter (8-1) will replace the injured Dmitry Poberezhets on the card.

Opposite Coulter, who is on a five fight win streak that includes stops in Bellator MMA and LFA will be Chase Sherman (9-3). Sherman is himself an injury replacement, filling in for Jarjis Danho. He’s 1-1 in the UFC to date.

Daywalker comes into his UFC debut with all eight wins coming by way of knockout. The Octagon MMA product has only gone past the first round twice in his pro career, which started back in 2011. His lone loss came by submission, to Derek Perkins in 2013 under the Xtreme Knockout banner.

The elated Coulter told the Dallas Morning News that

It’s beyond my dreams. I couldn’t imagine fighting for the world’s largest organization on the world’s largest card in 2017. I’m at a loss for words.

UFC 211 takes place Saturday, May 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Headlining the card is a heavyweight title showdown between champion Stipe Miocic, and former champ Junior dos Santos. The two first fought in a non-title affair back in 2014 at UFC on Fox 13, where dos Santos took home a decision victory.