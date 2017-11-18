Rashad Evans Going Back to Light Heavyweight After Brief 185-Pound Stint

Rashad Evans’ middleweight run is over.

Evans, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder, will return at 205 pounds. “Suga” has gone on a four-fight skid. Two of those losses were at middleweight in lackluster performances.

These days, Evans looks nowhere near the competitor he once was. Still, “Suga” doesn’t want to walk away from the sport he loves off his last performance.

He explained to MMAFighting.com why retirement isn’t an option yet:

“I need time to get my body back to size (and) healthy. I can’t retire like this. I would never know peace again in my life. Endless nights I would be left looking at the ceiling unable to accept reality.”