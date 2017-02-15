Rashad Evans Has Been Licensed to Fight at UFC 209 in Las Vegas

Rashad Evans can rest easy now.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder had his fight with Daniel Kelly announced earlier this month. Many were just hoping the fight would actually go through. “Suga’s” scheduled bouts for UFC 205 and UFC 206 were canceled by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) and the Ontario Commission.

The concern was that abnormalities were found in Evans’ brain MRI scan. Evans pinned the blame on a radiologist “not doing his due diligence.” The former title holder received some good news as he has been licensed to fight at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials confirmed the news to ESPN.

This will be Evans’ first fight since falling to Glover Teixeira in a knockout loss back in April 2016. It was only the second time “Suga” had been finished in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He’ll look to avoid his third straight loss, something he’s never endured in his career.

His next opponent is a judo Olympian, who holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Kelly has had 13 MMA bouts and has earned a record of 12-1. His only loss came to Sam Alvey back in May 2015. It was Kelly’s third fight in the UFC.