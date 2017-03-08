Rashad Evans: ‘I Want to Compete as Much as I Can’

Rashad Evans isn’t throwing in the towel just yet.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Daniel Kelly this past Saturday night (March 4). “Suga” lost via split decision and for most of the fight, he was outmatched in the stand-up.

After the bout, Evans reached out to his fans and appeared to take the loss in stride. His tone didn’t change when he spoke to Luke Thomas on his SiriusXM Rush radio show (via MMAJunkie.com):