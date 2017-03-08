Rashad Evans: ‘I Want to Compete as Much as I Can’

Rashad Evans isn’t throwing in the towel just yet.
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Daniel Kelly this past Saturday night (March 4). “Suga” lost via split decision and for most of the fight, he was outmatched in the stand-up.
After the bout, Evans reached out to his fans and appeared to take the loss in stride. His tone didn’t change when he spoke to Luke Thomas on his SiriusXM Rush radio show (via MMAJunkie.com):
“I’ve got to get this off me. I’ve got to get this loss off me. I know I’m better than this. I know I’m a better competitor than this, and I want to go out there and fight as much as I can. That’s just the truth of the matter. I’m 37 years old and I don’t know how long my body is going to hold out to do what I love to do. I want to compete as much as I can until I can’t compete anymore. And when I can’t compete anymore, I can’t compete anymore. But at the end of the day, I still feel like I can compete, and that’s what I want to do. I want to compete.”