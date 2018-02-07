Rashad Evans Talks Michael Bisping Rematch Falling Through

Rashad Evans thought a rematch with Michael Bisping was in the bag, but it turns out that wasn’t the case.

Evans and Bisping were in talks with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on a possible match-up in London. There was a bout agreement in place, but Bisping and the UFC couldn’t come to terms during the negotiation process.

Evans Breaks Silence

“Suga” talked about the situation during a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio:

“I don’t know exactly what it was about, but I guess the talks broke down after the (bout) agreement happened. I think it was contract stuff. I think Bisping is near the end of his contract, and I know he’s been talking about retirement. … I’m guessing somewhere along the lines of where the UFC could use Bisping and where he ultimately wants to be. I don’t think there was an agreement.”

Bisping has been discussing retirement even before his UFC 217 title defense against Georges St-Pierre took place. With two finishing losses in one month, Bisping may make his exit soon. As for Evans, he hopes to get back in the win column for the first time since Nov. 2013.

