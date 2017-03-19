Rashad Evans: ‘No Matter What You do in Life, You’re Going to Have a Setback’

Rashad Evans isn’t shy in talking about his misfortunes inside the Octagon.
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder hasn’t earned a victory since Nov. 2013. He defeated Chael Sonnen, who is no longer with the UFC.
After a disappointing unanimous decision loss to Ryan Bader and a knockout defeat at the hands of Glover Teixeira, “Suga” moved down to middleweight to take on Daniel Kelly. Evans lost by split decision.
During his recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Evans talked about dealing with roadblocks:
“At the end of the day, you fight long enough, you will lose, you will have a setback. No matter what you do in life, you’re going to have a setback, you’re going to have a bad day. It’s just the process of life or anything you put your time into. I’m no exception to it. For the longest time, I didn’t lose. I didn’t lose until I fought (Lyoto) Machida. And I pretty much spoiled my family and everyone who supported me or was a fan of me, because I never lost, but I never had to deal with it, it just becomes, ‘yeah, Rashad must be good in his life.’ Then when I lose, its like, I’m doing terrible, something’s gone wrong. People think if I lose a fight, there must be something terribly wrong with a fight, now it’s not about fighting anymore, now it’s life advice. It’s crazy to me.”