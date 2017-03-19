Rashad Evans: ‘No Matter What You do in Life, You’re Going to Have a Setback’

Rashad Evans isn’t shy in talking about his misfortunes inside the Octagon.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder hasn’t earned a victory since Nov. 2013. He defeated Chael Sonnen, who is no longer with the UFC.

After a disappointing unanimous decision loss to Ryan Bader and a knockout defeat at the hands of Glover Teixeira, “Suga” moved down to middleweight to take on Daniel Kelly. Evans lost by split decision.

During his recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Evans talked about dealing with roadblocks: