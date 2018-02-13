Rashad Evans Offers Career Advice to Tyron Woodley

Rashad Evans has been down the path Tyron Woodley is on.

Woodley is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. Evans held UFC gold in the light heavyweight division. Woodley feels he isn’t being treated fairly by UFC president Dana White. Neither did Evans.

Guidance

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Evans said he was able to learn something valuable from his own issues with White:

“Some of the fans might not know this, but I was the original Tyron Woodley as far as my relationship with Dana. I understand where he’s coming from, but he’s going to learn what I learned. It reminds me of something someone told me when I got married, they said, ‘do you want to be right, or do you want to be happy?’ — because if you’re right you’re not going to be happy.”

He went on to say that Woodley is fighting a losing battle.

“At this point, he can’t win this because he fights for the UFC. Dana is the president of the UFC, there’s no way he can win this. Feel the way you feel, but you gotta know whenever the conversation comes up that Dana said this — don’t even address it. Don’t go down that road.”

Talk to us in the comments section below. Should Tyron Woodley follow the advice of Rashad Evans?