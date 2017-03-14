Rashad Evans on UFC 209 Loss: ‘My Next Performance Will be 10 Times Better’

Rashad Evans still believes he has a lot to offer when it comes to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

“Suga” has seen better days inside the Octagon. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder is coming off a split decision loss to Daniel Kelly in his middleweight debut at UFC 209. Evans didn’t really turn up the heat until the final round, but it was too little too late.

Evans recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” (via MMAMania.com). “Suga” said he’s eager to put on a stronger showing in his next bout: