Rashad Evans on UFC 209 Loss: ‘My Next Performance Will be 10 Times Better’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rashad Evans
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rashad Evans still believes he has a lot to offer when it comes to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

“Suga” has seen better days inside the Octagon. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder is coming off a split decision loss to Daniel Kelly in his middleweight debut at UFC 209. Evans didn’t really turn up the heat until the final round, but it was too little too late.

Evans recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” (via MMAMania.com). “Suga” said he’s eager to put on a stronger showing in his next bout:

“I was kind of disappointed in my performance, just because I didn’t perform the way I feel like I really could have. I feel like just getting in a good, competitive rhythm, being out there more than just one time a year, my next performance will be 10 times better. It’s really, really hard to compete against these guys who are competing every few months if you are not competing at all. No matter who you are, it’s just a competitive rhythm being out in the Octagon; the feel of it, feeling comfortable in the cage. When you feel comfortable in the cage, it allows you to just fight and not second guess and contemplate your next move when you are in free mode. I just need to go out there and fight as soon as possible.”

