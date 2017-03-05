Rashad Evans on UFC 209 Loss: ‘The Cards Will Fall Where They May’

Rashad Evans appears to be taking his loss at UFC 209 in stride.
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder fell short against Daniel Kelly in his middleweight debut last night (March 4). The bout was part of the main card of UFC 209 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“Suga” had one judge score the fight in favor of him, but the other two judges gave the nod to Kelly. Evans took to his Instagram account to address the disappointing defeat in his first 185-pound bout:
“I lost a close fight. There are a lot of things I could’ve done better but I didn’t (plain and simple). The cards will fall where they may (fate). But no matter what, I am very thankful for Daniel Kelly for bringing it. Many of you will talk trash and that’s cool because I will find my ‘groove.’ But at the end of the day I am very grateful for life giving me what I needed even when it’s not what I wanted! That’s the point to this long ass caption. Life always gives us what we need the hard part for us is accepting it. Life gives us what we need always. F*ck expectation!”