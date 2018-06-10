Dana White Claims Rashad Evans Told Him He’s Retiring

It may be the end of the road for Rashad Evans.
Last night (June 9), Evans took on Anthony Smith inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The bout served as the featured UFC Fight Pass preliminary bout at UFC 225. Evans was knocked out by a knee in the first round.
Many believe that Evans wouldn’t have put himself in that position to set up the knee in his prime. This is the fifth straight loss for “Suga.” He hasn’t won a bout since Nov. 2013.
During the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White said that Evans told him he’s hanging up his gloves (via MMAFighting.com):
“Yeah, he did. Again, I don’t want to stomp on his — if he was going to retire or whatever, I don’t want to steal the thunder from him. And obviously after a fight like that, he’s super emotional too. So yeah, I hope he does.”
Evans didn’t announce his retirement, but he did release a statement following the loss:
At one time FIGHTING was bigger than LIFE. Now LIFE is bigger than FIGHTING. It was easy to FIGHT for me because I came into this world raising hell FIGHTING. Then LIFE over time swaddled me like a parent does a screaming child and calmed me until I could see there was nothing to scream about. LIFE reveals to us all one day its beauty and its GRACE. Part of its beauty and GRACE is SURRENDER. Not SURRENDER in the way we think but a yielding nature that allows LIFE'S true beauty to be seen without non attachment. Only through non attachment can we truly see the beauty of LIFE and its random but beautiful balance. Our attachments in LIFE gives us the pain that make LIFE unbearable at times. Those attachments keeps us all pretending to some degree even though we are scared to death of what tomorrow can bring. I am at peace at what happened last night. I am a true FIGHTER at heart and there is no greater peace than when I get a chance to bare my soul for millions to see. 24 times I was successful and I experienced heights I never would've dreamed were possible and 8 times I came up short. Those 8 times I came up short laid the true seeds of growth as a person. In each one of my defeats I learned more about LIFE which made me into the person I was destined to be. I thank my opponent Anthony Smith for giving me yet another chance to grow as a person. As for my future I do not know where I will go from here but I never did know anyways. I was just making it up as I went along.😂😂😂 I joke but in reality that is the truth. In actuality none of us know what is ahead from one moment to the next. We all just hope it's something we want. Sometimes it is something we want and some times it isn't. But the secret in LIFE is accepting both as if you chose them. Which is true Alchemy. In the End what will be will be because that is all LIFE has ever been. Everything else is an illusion of the mind. I am well and I am beyond blessed for those of you waiting to text to me and don't know what to say.. 😂😂😂 (the first text is always awkward after someone has been ko'd).😬 "Do I say good job, nice try, I love you or everything will be ok" 🤔 😂😂😂 Have a blessed day. 📸@ryanloco
Evans is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. In his prime, Evans was taking on the likes of Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Forrest Griffin, and Michael Bisping to name a few. There was a time when Evans’ only two losses were to Machida and Jon Jones. Now, he finds himself with a 19-8-1 record and his best days clearly behind him.
Do you think it’s time for Rashad Evans to retire?