Rashad Evans Says Belief is Hardest Part of The Mental Game

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Rashad Evans
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rashad Evans admits that self-confidence can be hard to maintain.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder has seen better days. Evans is currently on a three-fight skid. His middleweight debut saw him lose a split decision to Daniel Kelly. He’s looking for his first win since Nov. 2013 this Saturday night (Aug. 5).

Before he shares the Octagon with Sam Alvey, Evans explained to MMAJunkie.com why the mental aspect of the game can be tough:

“I just need to go out there and believe. And most importantly, have fun. It’s the hardest part because you’re constantly compared to what your results used to be. For the longest time, I went undefeated. And that’s great. But in life and in your career, sometimes you hit those valleys. And it’s about making it past those things.”

“Suga” went on to say that as long as he doesn’t let doubt creep in, then he’ll be fine.

“And when you get stuck in one, or when you’re in one, don’t start second-guessing yourself. It’s a difficult process, and it’s easier said than done. But at the end of the day, as long as you stay with that belief inside, you’ll be OK.”

