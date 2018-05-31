Rashad Evans Talks Retirement and UFC 225

Rashad Evans is moving on from recent Octagon woes and is also paying no mind to the long-term future. Heading into his UFC 225 bout against Anthony Smith, which will be the featured Fight Pass prelim, Evans is well aware that being on a four-fight losing streak and approaching 40 years old, this could be the last time he competes in the UFC. But in an interview with FOX colleague Karyn Bryant Wednesday, Evans insisted he will not let that possibility mind when he hits his flow on June 9th:

“I’m just going fight by fight and letting my heart lead the way. And that’s just as honest as I can be because there’s no guarantees in none of this. I see the flow of it, and I see they’ve got my bags at the door….but it is what it is. I’m not offended behind it. I had a great experience, and this fight game has brought me a lot. And at the end of the day, I’m not bitter or mad about anything.”

Earlier this week, another FOX colleague of Evans, Michael Bisping decided to hang it up. Evans may not know when he will join Bisping in retirement, but he does know what it will take for him to make that difficult decision:

“When I decide to step away,” Evans said. “I want it to just really come from a place where I feel the completeness.” But for the time being, that feeling has yet to emerge from the fire: “I still have a fire to compete. I still enjoy this sport, and I love this sport, but my mind is different about this sport. I don’t believe in the things I used to believe in.

“I’m just excited to compete again.”

UFC 225 takes place June 9th from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main event will feature Robert Whitaker defending the middleweight championship against Yoel Romero, an interim welterweight championship bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington, the return of CM Punk and more. If Evans has his way, one thing it will not feature is the final UFC bout of the legendary Rashad Evans.

Do you believe Rashad Evans will be cut from the UFC if he loses his fifth straight fight?