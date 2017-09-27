Rashad Evans ‘Would Never Know Peace’ If Retirement Was Next

Following four consecutive defeats, most believe time has passed former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans.

But “Suga” can’t go out like that.

Evans, who lost his last two via split decision at middleweight, thinks a return to 205 pounds is in order for his next fight.

“I can’t retire like this,” Evans said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “I would never know peace again in my life. Endless nights I would be left looking at the ceiling unable to accept reality.

“I feel like at 205, I had more energy.”

After starting his career 17-1-1, which included a win over Forrest Griffin for the UFC title and victories over Chuck Liddell and Michael Bisping before that, Evans has gone just 2-6 over his last eight. That includes losses to Ryan Bader, Jon Jones and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

In 2013, Evans scored victories vs. Chael Sonnen and Dan Henderson, with the Sonnen TKO win in November of that year at UFC 167 being his last win.