Rashid Magomedov Waiting For New UFC Offer After Fulfilling Contract

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rashid Magomedov
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rashid Magomedov fought out his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract and is waiting to see if he’ll be offered a new deal.

The lightweight recently defeated Bobby Green by split decision inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The bout was part of the preliminary card of UFC on FOX 24 this past Saturday night (April 15). It was the final fight on Magomedov’s UFC deal.

Since entering the UFC, Magomedov has gone 5-1. In that span, he’s had one TKO win and earned four decision victories. Despite his success in the UFC, many fighters such as Ryan Bader and Lorenz Larkin have found success on the free agent market coming off wins.

Magomedov hasn’t made a decision as to what he wants to do. He’s simply waiting for a new offer from the UFC. He recently said he isn’t too sure if he’ll receive a new deal (via MMAJunkie.com):

“This was my last fight on my contract, and I’m waiting on a new contract – if they offer me (one). If they offer me (a new deal), I will take maybe (an) October or November (fight). They haven’t said anything, but I have my manager who will talk with them and discuss negotiations. I’m still waiting.”

LATEST NEWS

Tom Duquesnoy

Tom Duquesnoy: ‘I Will do Everything to Get The Belt as Soon as Possible’

0
Tom Duquesnoy has just one fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but feels he can capture gold some day. This past Saturday night (April...

Report: Daniel Cormier to Defend Title vs. Either Jon Jones or Jimi Manuwa

0
ESPN's Brett Okamoto has confirmed with UFC president Dana White that Daniel Cormier's next title defense will come in July. Appearing on an edition of...
video

Bellator 178: Friday’s Event has Little Something for Everyone (Editorial)

0
A championship fight, two top female contenders and a handful of prospects are all on the docket for this Friday's Bellator 178 event. The card...
Rashid Magomedov

Rashid Magomedov Waiting For New UFC Offer After Fulfilling Contract

0
Rashid Magomedov fought out his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract and is waiting to see if he'll be offered a new deal. The lightweight recently...
video

UFC Released Michael Graves Following Arrest on Domestic Violence Charge

0
The UFC has released previously-suspended fighter Michael Graves. Graves, who was scheduled to meet Sergio Moraes back at UFC Fight Night 100, was arrested on...