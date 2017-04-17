Rashid Magomedov Waiting For New UFC Offer After Fulfilling Contract

Rashid Magomedov fought out his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract and is waiting to see if he’ll be offered a new deal.

The lightweight recently defeated Bobby Green by split decision inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The bout was part of the preliminary card of UFC on FOX 24 this past Saturday night (April 15). It was the final fight on Magomedov’s UFC deal.

Since entering the UFC, Magomedov has gone 5-1. In that span, he’s had one TKO win and earned four decision victories. Despite his success in the UFC, many fighters such as Ryan Bader and Lorenz Larkin have found success on the free agent market coming off wins.

Magomedov hasn’t made a decision as to what he wants to do. He’s simply waiting for a new offer from the UFC. He recently said he isn’t too sure if he’ll receive a new deal (via MMAJunkie.com):