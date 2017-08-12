‘Rat’ Mayweather Beats His Wife in Front of His Kid – Conor McGregor

What appeared to be a subject off limits at the recent Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor ‘world tour’ of press conferences has been addressed by the Irishman

If the verbal exchange between Mayweather and McGregor appeared to be slightly fabricated, things are beginning to get a little more personal.

From 2002 to 2011, Mayweather was charged with five separate instances of violence. Of these charges, two pertained to the domestic abuse of ex-partner Josie Harris and another to an assault on Melissa Brim, who is the mother to the legendary boxer’s daughter. Fans may also recall that, in 2011, Mayweather served 60 days in a correctional facility following an attack on Harris in front of their children.

Following recent reports that Mayweather was going to beat McGregor ‘for all the blacks around the world following his monkey comments’, McGregor hit back. “The Notorious” told ESPN how he was surprised that the boxer publicized his views in this manner:

“Mayweather knows there is no racism from me. His father knows. [Leonard] Ellerbe knows. Ask these people.

“[Floyd] said I labelled him a monkey. I never once in my life labelled him or any African-American a monkey and it f***ing annoys me that he’s even bringing this sort of stuff up. Like I said, if I was to label him after any animal, it would be the rat or the weasel. Because that is a rat or weasel move – trying to manipulate someone’s words and trying to create something that is not even there.

“And [racism] is such a sensitive subject. I mean, he’s a man that beats his wife in front of his kid. He is the dirt of the dirt.

“To even bring that [racism] up and even try to engage in that is, you know what, that shows me his true colours.”

Expect a swift response.