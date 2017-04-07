Raufeon Stots on Rob Emerson: ‘I’m Coming Out There to Treat Him Like a Dog’ (Exclusive)

Raufeon Stots
Image Credit: Victory FC/UFC Fight Pass

Raufeon Stots is well aware of the verbal assault Rob Emerson dished out towards him recently.

Emerson told MMANews.com’s very own Tim Thompson that he was going to knock Stots “clean the f*ck out” in their title bout at Victory FC 56 on April 14. The two are set to compete inside the Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Thompson recently spoke with Stots to get his response to Emerson’s words. “Supa” feels he and Emerson actually have one thing in common:

“Rob Emerson is a great athlete, great opponent. He’s a fighter that comes out to demolish his opponent and that’s kind of one thing that we share in common. I’m coming out there to dominate him. I’m coming out there to treat him like a dog. I’m gonna try to knock his big head around. He’s fought the best in the world, he’s been to a couple of big shows and he’s fought a lot of good people. I don’t feel like he’s at the top of his game right now. I feel like he’s on a downfall despite what he might think.”

Stots knows what the task at hand is. He’s looking to capture Victory FC gold and he wants to do so in devastating fashion.

“That’s Rob, that’s what Rob is coming to do. The thing is, he may believe it but I find it laughable. You can say whatever you want, you can hype yourself up. He’s said it before, he has to get in his (opponent’s) head, he has to hype himself up. He has to do all these things. Me, myself I’m in the gym training every day and I know what I know. So I don’t have to vocalize how bad I’m gonna beat you up. I know at the end of the day it’s gonna be me and this man in the cage and somebody’s coming out on top. And I 100 percent believe I’m gonna demolish and I’m gonna destroy and I’m gonna break this man.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

