Ray Borg Believes He’ll ‘Easily’ Make Weight For UFC 215 Title Bout

Ray Borg is ready to prove the doubters wrong both on the scale and inside the Octagon.

Borg will challenge Demetrious Johnson for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title this Saturday night (Sept. 9). The action takes place inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. It’ll be the main event of UFC 215.

With Johnson going for a record-breaking title defense, some have expressed concern over weigh-in day. Borg has struggled to make the flyweight limit in the past. He’s missed the mark twice.

During a recent conference call, Borg said he’s learned from his past errors and ensured fans that it won’t happen again (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I just turned 24. I never came from a superstar camp. A few of my weight-cuts were more of improper weight-cutting and honestly just lack of knowledge. I’ve corrected my mistakes. I’ve done what I’ve had to do to be up to that 125-pound limit, so I have no doubt in my mind that I’m going to make weight easily.”