Ray Borg Concerned Over T.J. Dillashaw’s Longevity at Flyweight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ray Borg
Image Credit: Sherdog's official YouTube channel

Ray Borg has revealed his biggest issue with T.J. Dillashaw’s desire to fight for flyweight gold.

Much has been made over Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder Demetrious Johnson’s spat with the promotion. The UFC wants Dillashaw to be “Mighty Mouse’s” next challenger. Johnson is saying, “not so fast.”

In an interview with Flo Combat, Borg wasn’t so much upset that he was being over looked. Rather he wants to know if Dillashaw will commit to flyweight long-term:

“I’m only 23. I’ve climbed the ladder pretty quickly for my short career in the UFC. A big problem I have with TJ trying to come down is not necessarily coming in and skipping the line. I mean, he does have a credible name and it is an exciting fight because he was a former champ. My problem is, if he comes down is he going to come down and tie up the division or is he going to stay? That’s what my biggest concern is.”

Latest MMA News

Sean Grande

Sean Grande Makes His Exit From The Bellator Booth

0
Sean Grande is out as Bellator's play-by-play announcer. Grande had been the voice of Bellator since 2015. Grande has been known mostly for his work...
Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva Says Chael Sonnen is MMA’s ‘Biggest Joke’

0
Wanderlei Silva isn't fond of Chael Sonnen's trash talking. Silva and Sonnen are set to collide inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on...
Ray Borg

Ray Borg Concerned Over T.J. Dillashaw’s Longevity at Flyweight

0
Ray Borg has revealed his biggest issue with T.J. Dillashaw's desire to fight for flyweight gold. Much has been made over Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Sage Northcutt Team Alpha Male

Urijah Faber Believes Sage Northcutt is Settling in With Team Alpha Male

0
Sage Northcutt may be heading for Team Alpha Male (TAM) regularly. Northcutt is young in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career at the age...
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen Doubts Wanderlei Silva Shows up at Bellator NYC

0
Chael Sonnen isn't very confident that Wanderlei Silva will show up to Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. Sonnen and Silva...
Luke Jumeau

Luke Jumeau Credits Hometown For Getting Him Through Octagon Jitters

0
Luke Jumeau says fighting in his home country of New Zealand helped wash away Octagon jitters. This past Saturday night (June 10), Jumeau took on Dominique...
Chuck Liddell

Michael Bisping Says Sources Told Him Chuck Liddell is Not Happy With UFC

0
Michael Bisping has heard ramblings that Chuck Liddell didn't leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on good terms. When Liddell was urged to retire by...
Bellator NYC

Dave Navarro Set to Perform National Anthem at Bellator NYC

0
Bellator has nabbed Dave Navarro to perform the national anthem at their upcoming pay-per-view (PPV). Bellator NYC takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Booked For Aug. 26?

0
Could Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather be imminent? Mayweather Promotions have penciled in a boxing event for Aug. 26 inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena...
Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski Eyeing The ‘Bad Guys’ of The UFC

0
Alexander Volkanovski wants to test just how tough the "bad guys" of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) are. Volkanovski competed this past Saturday night (June...
Load more