Ray Borg Wants Demetrious Johnson Next, Says Champion Has Been Exposed

Ray Borg talks spoke with the media following his decision win over Jussier Formiga at UFC Fight Night 106. Among topics touched on was a potential fight with flyweight division king Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

Borg snatched two of the three rounds on each judge’s scorecard on his way to a successful victory, but one which was certainly challenging (transcription via MMAJunkie):

“It was a great win and a great opponent,” said borg. “He had my back one time, but I got out of it – and no one ever gets out of it – and got the opportunity to take his back and try to finish until the end of the fight. It was great fighting in Brazil. I love the passion and fans. I wish the United States fans were as passionate as Brazilian fans. I am up for whatever the UFC gives me. I ain’t scared of fighting neither [Demetrious Johnson] or Wilson [Reis].”

Borg has now won two