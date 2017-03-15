Ray Borg Felt His Fight With Jussier Formiga ‘Sucked’

Ray Borg surprisingly didn’t feel his bout with Jussier Formiga was exciting when it was over.

Borg took on Formiga at this past Saturday night’s (March 11) UFC Fight Night 106 event inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Borg took a unanimous decision to earn his second straight victory.

“The Tazmexican Devil” shot up to the fourth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight rankings as announced on tonight’s (March 15) episode of “UFC Tonight.” A lot of fans and analysts were satisfied with the bout and gave both men their due.

Despite the praise, Borg wasn’t convinced he had a good showing at first. He told MMAJunkie.com that not only was he not happy with the fight, he thought it “sucked:”