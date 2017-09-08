Ray Borg Issues First Statement Following UFC 215 Disaster

Ray Borg released his first statement since being removed from the UFC 215 main event on Saturday.

Borg came down with an illness and was deemed unfit to compete against Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title by UFC doctors. The bout is reported to be rescheduled, but nothing has been confirmed.

“First, I want to say I’m sorry to the fans and to Demetrious Johnson for being unable to fight,” Borg said in a statement to MMA Weekly. “I want to say thank you to Dr. Davidson, the UFC and to Jeff Novitsky for looking out for my health and best interests.

“I also want to add that I am no longer working with Perfecting Athletes and Michelle Ingels, who was not authorized to speak on my behalf.”

UFC 215 moves on with Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the female bantamweight title in the main event.