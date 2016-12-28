Ray Borg: ‘I’ve Caught More Heat For Leaving FIT NHB Than Anyone Else’

No. 13 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight Ray Borg will share the Octagon with Louis Smolka this Friday night (Dec. 30). The bout is expected to serve as UFC 207’s main card opener. Both men had their winning streaks snapped recently and are looking to get back on track.

“The Tazmexican Devil” last fought in February of this year. He fell short in his bout with Justin Scoggins at UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs. Thompson. Borg told Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting that he’s ready to turn things around now that he made the jump to Jackson-Wink MMA.

“I made a switch because I felt I needed some growth in my career. I felt like being 23 and starting to plateau was not the most ideal thing. I have a feeling you guys are gonna see all those results on Friday.”

Borg admitted that things didn’t go his way this year. Not wanting to look back to the past, he said his decision to change camps was the right one.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride for 2016. It was a hard decision to make [but] I made it and I feel like it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

The Albuquerque Journal recently revealed Borg was being sued by his former coach and manager Tom Vaughn of FIT NHB. Vaughn claims Borg owes his company $3,600 and is also seeking $1,100 in attorney’s fees. Borg said it’s an unfortunate situation.

“It’s very disappointing because it could’ve been talked out a little bit easier rather than going this route, but he’s felt the need to do this towards me. I’ve caught more heat for leaving FIT than Donald Sanchez, Carlos Condit [and] anyone that’s left FIT.”

Whether or not this issue gets resolved, “The Tazmexican Devil” will need to put it on ice if he is to perform to the best of his abilities this Friday night.